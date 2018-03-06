Burlington Coat Factory holding job fair for new Chattanooga location

Burlington Coat Factory will be holding a job fair for positions at their new Chattanooga location.

The job fair will take place at the Marriott Courtyard Chattanooga at Hamilton Place on Tuesday, March 20 and Wednesday, March 21st.

"There are approximately 75 positions available, including full time and part time positions, such as supervisors, cashiers, customer service associates, receiving associates and front-end associates," a Burlington spokesperson said.

Candidates are asked to complete an online application prior to attending the job fair. In addition, Burlington asks that you bring a copy of your resume to the job fair.

The new store is expected to open in May and will be located near the Hamilton Place area in Waterside.