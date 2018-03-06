Chattanooga firefighters and their pets featured in new calendar - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga firefighters and their pets featured in new calendar

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
Photo Credit: CFD Photo Credit: CFD
Photo Credit: CFD Photo Credit: CFD
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Calendars featuring Chattanooga Fire Department firefighters and their pets are now on sale.

The calendar was developed by Wally's Friends Spay and Neuter and Miki Boni Studios costs $20. 

The proceeds from the calendars will go to purchasing resuscitation equipment for cats and dogs rescued from structure fires, Eileen Price, executive director of Wally's Friends Spay and Neuter Clinic, said.

"Our goal is to equip each fire apparatus with three sizes of pet resuscitation masks," Price explained. " We think the initial cost to do that will be around $5,000. 

Fire Chief Phil Hyman is very grateful for the help, according to a spokesperson for the fire department.

"We were surprised when Eileen and Miki approached us about selling a calendar," Chief Hyman said. "As far as I know, we've never done anything like this before, but we can certainly put that pet rescue equipment to good use if we get it."

You can purchase a calendar at the following locations: 

  1. Wally’s Friends, 155 Unaka St., Chattanooga TN 37415 (423) 877-9966
  2. Miki Boni Studios, 1611 Mitchell Av, by appointment, call (423) 596-2358
  3. Wonderpress, 824 N Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37405
  4. Plum Nelly, 330 Frazier Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37405
  5. Southside Salon, 1265 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402
  6. Centered Health and Wellness, 4109 Mountain View Ave. #400, Chattanooga, TN 37415 
  7. Alder & Cox Insurance, 2110 North Point Blvd., Hixson, TN 37343
  8. Credit Recovery Consultants, Buddy Nethery, 4510 Hixson Pike, Ste.A, Hixson, TN.
     
WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.