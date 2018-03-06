Chattanooga firefighters and their pets featured in new calendar

Calendars featuring Chattanooga Fire Department firefighters and their pets are now on sale.

The calendar was developed by Wally's Friends Spay and Neuter and Miki Boni Studios costs $20.

The proceeds from the calendars will go to purchasing resuscitation equipment for cats and dogs rescued from structure fires, Eileen Price, executive director of Wally's Friends Spay and Neuter Clinic, said.

"Our goal is to equip each fire apparatus with three sizes of pet resuscitation masks," Price explained. " We think the initial cost to do that will be around $5,000.

Fire Chief Phil Hyman is very grateful for the help, according to a spokesperson for the fire department.

"We were surprised when Eileen and Miki approached us about selling a calendar," Chief Hyman said. "As far as I know, we've never done anything like this before, but we can certainly put that pet rescue equipment to good use if we get it."

You can purchase a calendar at the following locations: