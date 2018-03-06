Bradley County panel splits on sheriff's funding requests - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley County panel splits on sheriff's funding requests

By Judy Walton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson. Photo by C.B. Schmelter/Times Free Press Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson. Photo by C.B. Schmelter/Times Free Press
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (Times Free Press) -

Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson's request to move money from deputy salaries and equipment to supply jail inmates with towels, soap and bunks set off a lively discussion in the county commission's finance committee Monday.

Watson asked to shift around $36,000 within his department budget after the jail failed a surprise inspection by the Tennessee Corrections Institute last month.

