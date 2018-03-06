High chair recalled due to fall hazard

More than 30-thousand table-2-table 6-in-1 high-chairs by Graco are being recalled.

The high chairs were sold exclusively at Wal-Mart.

The rear legs of the high-chair can pivot out of position, making the chair unstable, and posing a fall hazard to a child sitting in it.

Graco has received reports of injuries.

Consumers should stop using the high-chairs and contact Graco for a free repair kit.