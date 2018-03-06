High chair recalled due to fall hazard - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

High chair recalled due to fall hazard

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

    More than 30-thousand table-2-table 6-in-1 high-chairs by Graco are being recalled.
    The high chairs were sold exclusively at Wal-Mart.
    The rear legs of the high-chair can pivot out of position, making the chair unstable, and posing a fall hazard to a child sitting in it.
    Graco has received reports of injuries.
    Consumers should stop using the high-chairs and contact Graco for a free repair kit.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.