Puerto Rico governor to reduce taxes, increase salaries

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's governor is pledging to reduce taxes, raise pay for police officers and implement work requirements for those on welfare to help the U.S. territory recover from Hurricane Maria amid the island's 11-year-old economic crisis.



Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Monday night during his annual address that he will reduce a sales-and-use tax for processed food from 11.5 percent to 7 percent as well as lower taxes on individuals and corporations.



He also said he plans to help secure property deeds for hurricane victims who didn't have them and as a result were not able to obtain federal funding after the storm.



Rossello said the Category 4 storm that struck nearly six months ago caused more than $100 billion in damage.

