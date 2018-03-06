North and South Korea agree to hold summit - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

North and South Korea agree to hold summit

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says it has agreed with North Korea to hold summit talks in late April.
    
South Korea's presidential office also said Tuesday that the countries have agreed to set up a telephone hotline between their leaders.
    
South Korea's presidential national security director, Chung Eui-yong, said North Korea has also made it clear that it wouldn't need to keep its nuclear weapons if military threats against the country are resolved and it receives a credible security guarantee.
    
The comments were made hours after a South Korean delegation led by Chung returned from a visit to the North, where they met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
    
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.