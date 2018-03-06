North and South Korea agree to hold summit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says it has agreed with North Korea to hold summit talks in late April.



South Korea's presidential office also said Tuesday that the countries have agreed to set up a telephone hotline between their leaders.



South Korea's presidential national security director, Chung Eui-yong, said North Korea has also made it clear that it wouldn't need to keep its nuclear weapons if military threats against the country are resolved and it receives a credible security guarantee.



The comments were made hours after a South Korean delegation led by Chung returned from a visit to the North, where they met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



