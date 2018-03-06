Ex-aide Sam Nunberg backs away from vow to fight Mueller subpoena

Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements.More
South Korea says it has agreed with North Korea to hold summit talks in late April.More
After a day spent belligerently defying special counsel Robert Mueller, former Donald Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg appeared to reverse himself Monday night and said he likely will cooperate with a subpoena seeking campaign documents related to the Russia investigation.More
The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began with a call to 911 around 5:00 a.m. from a home on Chance Road.More
One week after a riot at Hamilton Place Mall, police responded to another fight on mall property.More
You've seen those beautiful, white flowering white trees all around, right? They're called Bradford Pears, and they're terrible for our ecosystem.More
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is using a new concept to improve the split.More
Frosted Sunrise made its official debut in stores nationwide Monday.More
The recalled air conditioners were made in the United States and sold at Goodman heating and cooling dealers across the U.S. from January 2010 through February 2018.More
Police say the men who are pictured with this story are accused of stealing from a local Walmart last week.More
The storm hit the same weekend they planned to get married, which makes quite a story, even 25 years later.More
Service will be operated by Delta Connection partner Endeavor Air on a CRJ-900 with 12 First Class, 20 Comfort+ and 44 main cabin seats.More
Smoking e-cigarettes delivers cancer-causing chemicals that get into the body — and popular fruity flavors appear to be the worst, researchers report.More
