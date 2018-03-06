Clearing, pleasant afternoon

Good Tuesday. The morning showers will continue tapering off through the morning. This afternoon will be excellent with sunny skies and a high in the mid 60s. Wednesday we will need to break the jackets back out. We will see temps in the mid to upper 30s when we head out on Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be cool with partly cloudy skies and the high only making it to 51.More
Good Friday. The rain is now gone, and we are looking at much nicer and drier air settling in for the weekend. With that said, we are still going to have issues with creeks and streams continuing to rise through Saturday afternoon.More
The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began with a call to 911 around 5:00 a.m. from a home on Chance Road.More
One week after a riot at Hamilton Place Mall, police responded to another fight on mall property.More
You've seen those beautiful, white flowering white trees all around, right? They're called Bradford Pears, and they're terrible for our ecosystem.More
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is using a new concept to improve the split.More
Frosted Sunrise made its official debut in stores nationwide Monday.More
The recalled air conditioners were made in the United States and sold at Goodman heating and cooling dealers across the U.S. from January 2010 through February 2018.More
Police say the men who are pictured with this story are accused of stealing from a local Walmart last week.More
The storm hit the same weekend they planned to get married, which makes quite a story, even 25 years later.More
Service will be operated by Delta Connection partner Endeavor Air on a CRJ-900 with 12 First Class, 20 Comfort+ and 44 main cabin seats.More
Smoking e-cigarettes delivers cancer-causing chemicals that get into the body — and popular fruity flavors appear to be the worst, researchers report.More
