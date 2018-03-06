Clearing, pleasant afternoon - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Tuesday.  The morning showers will continue tapering off through the morning.  This afternoon will be excellent with sunny skies and a high in the mid 60s.

Wednesday we will need to break the jackets back out.  We will see temps in the mid to upper 30s when we head out on Wednesday morning.  Wednesday afternoon will be cool with partly cloudy skies and the high only making it to 51.

Thursday will be even cooler.  The day will start in the upper 20s and low 30s.  Thursday afternoon you will need to keep the coat on as we are only able to muster 48 for the high.

Friday will start cold in the mid to upper 20s, but we will rebound a bit climbing to a comfy-cozy 57 in the afternoon.

The weekend will start with clouds building in through the day Saturday.  Temps will range from 40 in the morning to 58 in the afternoon.  During the late afternoon and evening we will see some scattered showers developing.  That will transition into heavy rain Saturday night through Sunday morning.  The rain will begin to move out Sunday afternoon.  Temps Sunday will be mild, in the 50s for most of the day.  Some early models are showing about 2" of rain falling this weekend.  

