Tyner advances to state tournament, East Hamilton falls to Riverdale

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
The Tyner Rams are headed to the AA State Tournament thanks to their 68-42 win over Upperman Monday night. 

Marquis Hinton and Jeremy Elston led the Rams with 14 points a piece. 

In AAA play, the East Hamilton Hurricanes fell to Riverdale 50-45 Monday night. The Hurricanes finish the 207-2018 season 25-8 overall. 

Signal Mountain boys basketball also lost their sub-state game Monday, 71-62 to Livingston Academy. The Eagles finish the season 21-14 overall. 

