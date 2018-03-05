PHOTOS: Fort Oglethorpe PD seeking Walmart theft suspects - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: Fort Oglethorpe PD seeking Walmart theft suspects

Posted: Updated:
Photo provided by the Ft. Oglethorpe PD. Photo provided by the Ft. Oglethorpe PD.
Photo provided by the Ft. Oglethorpe PD. Photo provided by the Ft. Oglethorpe PD.
Photo provided by the Ft. Oglethorpe PD. Photo provided by the Ft. Oglethorpe PD.
Photo provided by the Ft. Oglethorpe PD. Photo provided by the Ft. Oglethorpe PD.
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB) -

Fort Oglethorpe police are hoping you can identify two men wanted for stealing from a local Walmart last week.

The incident happened sometime between 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. on February 27.

Police say the men who are pictured with this story are accused of the theft.

If you have any information about this case, please call Sgt. Mike Goolsby at (706) 866-2512.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Ryan urges Trump to back away from tariff plan

    The Latest: Ryan urges Trump to back away from tariff plan

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-03-06 05:47:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...
    President Donald Trump is reaffirming that two close allies of the U.S. will be affected by his planned import tariffs on steel and aluminum.More
    President Donald Trump is reaffirming that two close allies of the U.S. will be affected by his planned import tariffs on steel and aluminum.More

  • 90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-03-06 05:41:16 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    90th Oscars dance between honoring and atoning for the past in a show that awards 'The Shape of Water' its top honor.More
    90th Oscars dance between honoring and atoning for the past in a show that awards 'The Shape of Water' its top honor.More

  • DACA deadline for US immigrants arrives with less urgency

    DACA deadline for US immigrants arrives with less urgency

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:52 PM EST2018-03-06 04:52:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Wearing "butterfly wings," supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program hold a tarp with an image of President Donald Trump as they march in support of DACA, Monday, March 5, 2018, on Capitol Hill...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Wearing "butterfly wings," supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program hold a tarp with an image of President Donald Trump as they march in support of DACA, Monday, March 5, 2018, on Capitol Hill...
    A program that temporarily shields hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation was scheduled to end Monday but court orders have forced the Trump administration to keep issuing renewals.More
    A program that temporarily shields hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation was scheduled to end Monday but court orders have forced the Trump administration to keep issuing renewals.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.