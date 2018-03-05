PHOTOS: Fort Oglethorpe PD seeking Walmart theft suspects

Photo provided by the Ft. Oglethorpe PD.

Fort Oglethorpe police are hoping you can identify two men wanted for stealing from a local Walmart last week.

The incident happened sometime between 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. on February 27.

Police say the men who are pictured with this story are accused of the theft.

If you have any information about this case, please call Sgt. Mike Goolsby at (706) 866-2512.

