UPDATE: Man charged in South Pittsburg death

UPDATE: Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested a South Pittsburg man, charging him with criminal homicide.

TBI Special Agents began investigating a homicide at a home in the 300 block of Chance Road in South Pittsburg Monday after a call came into Marion County dispatchers shortly after 5:00am that a man's body was found at that home.

Officers with the South Pittsburg Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, and found the victim, Buford E. Reyna, Jr. dead. During the investigation, agents identified Griffin, an acquaintance of the victim, as the person responsible for his death.

On Monday night, Kordell D. Griffin was charged with one count of Criminal Homicide and one count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

He was booked into the Marion County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

PREVIOUS STORY: A death investigation is underway by the TBI, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and South Pittsburg Police Department after a man’s body was found in South Pittsburg Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began with a call to 911 around 5:00 a.m. from a home on Chance Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim’s body.

The Sheriff’s Office says a person of interest was taken into custody by the Marion County SWAT Team around 6:30 a.m.

No names have been released at this time.

The TBI is leading the investigation. TBI spokesperson says an autopsy will be done on Tuesday to determine a cause of death.

