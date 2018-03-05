Death investigation underway in South Pittsburg, person of interest in custody

A death investigation is underway by the TBI, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and South Pittsburg Police Department after a man’s body was found in South Pittsburg Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began with a call to 911 around 5:00 a.m. from a home on Chance Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim’s body.

The Sheriff’s Office says a person of interest was taken into custody by the Marion County SWAT Team around 6:30 a.m.

No names have been released at this time and the cause of death of is unknown.

The TBI is leading the investigation.

