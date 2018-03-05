Bradford pear trees terrible for ecosystem

You've seen those beautiful, white flowering white trees all around, right?

They're called Bradford pears, and they're terrible for our ecosystem.

The tree is a native of Asia and was introduced as an ornamental species by the US Department of Agriculture in 1964.

It was first thought the trees could not reproduce. But they do, in fact, hybridize with other flowering pears in the area. And they may, in fact, be doing some genetic damage to those other trees.

Bradford pears are resistant to most pests and diseases, and they have a very weak branch structure causing them to split easily.

Most reputable nursery's stopped carrying Bradford pears several years ago.