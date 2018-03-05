UPDATE: Cyclist hit by vehicle in Northshore area - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Cyclist hit by vehicle in Northshore area

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of MGN Online. Photo courtesy of MGN Online.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A person on a bicycle has been hit by a vehicle in Chattanooga's Northshore area Monday evening.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at 201 Cherokee Boulevard.

Details of how the incident happened are under investigation.

The cyclist's injuries are not life-threatening.

No names have been released.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.