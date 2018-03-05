TN Valley doctors meet to discus opioid crisis

Monday, doctors gathered at the Hamilton County Health Department to discuss an issue plaguing our country and state, opioids.

Research shows opioid overdose took the lives of more than 1,100 Tennesseans in 2016.

Hamilton County recorded 53 out of 69 drug overdoses were caused by opioids.

Monday, one doctor released new details about the crisis and offered advice for Tennesseans in order to save lives.

"Empty your medicine cabinets," Dr. Nita Shumaker, president of the Tennessee Medical Association, advised. "You actually can crush your pain medicine and put it in either cat litter or coffee grounds and dispose of it. You can take it to a lot of Walgreen's sites. You can take it to the police department. But it is imperative that those medicines not sit in our cabinets as 80 percent of heroin users start with a prescription opioid."

Doctors say opioids of any type accounted for 73 percent of all drug overdoses in 2016.