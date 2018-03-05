Braves acquire INF Ryan Schimpf from Rays - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By Associated Press
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Rays have traded infielder Ryan Schimpf to the Atlanta Braves in for a player to be named or cash.

The Rays announced the deal Monday, two days after Schimpf was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for free agent outfielder Carlos Gomez, who signed a $4 million, one-year contract.

The 29-year-old Schimpf began last season as San Diego's starting third baseman and batted .158 with 14 homers and 25 RBIs in 53 games. The Rays acquired him in December for a minor league prospect.

