UPDATE: One person in custody following lockdown at local plasma center

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police say a local plasma center was placed on lockdown as a precaution Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2800 block of E. 50th Street around 2:15 p.m.

Police say there was a man on his phone in the parking lot of CSL Plasma who had a gun.

The suspect tried to run from police but was taken into custody.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Evading Arrest.

