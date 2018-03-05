North Carolina man charged with second-degree murder

A North Carolina man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was shot and killed Sunday.

A call came into the Cherokee County 911 Communications Center Sunday that a female had been shot inside a home.

While law enforcement services and emergency personnel were in route, it became known that 36-year-old James Donald Taylor II had fled the scene of the crime.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, information was later given that Taylor was still armed.

A short time later, a Cherokee County deputy saw Taylor's vehicle in Murphy, NC. The deputy along with several other members of the sheriff's department and officers from the Murphy Police Department initiated a felony stop.

"During the arrest of Taylor, information was later made known that the victim was deceased," a department spokesperson said. "Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Agents of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation worked late into the night continuing the investigation and seizing several items of evidence from the Andrews North Carolina residence."

Taylor is currently in the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond.

“This investigation is in its early stages as we continue to collect information. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and the community as we all experience this loss," Sheriff Palmer said. "We appreciate the assistance that has been provided by the Murphy Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.”

If you have any information about this crime or any other case, please contact the sheriff's department at 828-837-3144 or submit a tip online.