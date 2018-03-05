2018 Road to Nightfall competition set to begin March 9th - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2018 Road to Nightfall competition set to begin March 9th

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Photo Credit: Unsplash Photo Credit: Unsplash
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The search for Chattanooga's best local act is on.

The 8th annual Road to Nightfall competition is set to begin Friday, March 9th.

"Over the course of six nights, more than 150 musicians from 30 local bands will compete for more than $10,000 in cash, and the chance to be a headlining act in this year’s Nightfall Concert Series which runs from May 4-August 31 every Friday night at Miller Plaza," a spokesperson for the competition said.

The public is invited to watch the competition at the Granfalloon at 400 East Main Street. Tickets will be $10 at the door. The show will begin at 8:00 pm, with doors opening one hour prior.

"Audience members will be exposed to new, local bands cultivating Chattanooga’s music market and vote for their favorites via text message to determine the winners of each night," the spokesperson added.

The Road to Nightfall 2018 is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, SongBirds, SoundCorp’s Take Note, Chattanooga Presents, MetroTone, The Soundry, Dagan Beckett Films, EPB City Stream and The Signal and Wonder Press.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.