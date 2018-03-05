Chick-fil-A's Frosted Sunrise drink now available nationwide

Just in time for spring, Chick-fil-A has introduced a new seasonal treat.

Frosted Sunrise made its official debut in stores nationwide Monday.

The drink is a combination of Chick-fil-A's vanilla Icedream, which is the company's take on ice cream, and Simply Orange Juice.

“Spring is the perfect time of year to introduce a new seasonal Frosted beverage. Our seasonal Icedream offerings have become customer favorites over the last few years,” said Amanda Norris, senior director of menu development for Chick-fil-A. “Frosted Sunrise combines simple but flavorful ingredients into a tasty treat that customers can enjoy throughout the day.”

Frosted Sunrise will be available through June 2.