Chick-fil-A's Frosted Sunrise drink now available nationwide

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA (WRCB) -

Just in time for spring, Chick-fil-A has introduced a new seasonal treat.

Frosted Sunrise made its official debut in stores nationwide Monday. 

The drink is a combination of Chick-fil-A's vanilla Icedream, which is the company's take on ice cream, and Simply Orange Juice. 

“Spring is the perfect time of year to introduce a new seasonal Frosted beverage. Our seasonal Icedream offerings have become customer favorites over the last few years,” said Amanda Norris, senior director of menu development for Chick-fil-A. “Frosted Sunrise combines simple but flavorful ingredients into a tasty treat that customers can enjoy throughout the day.”

Frosted Sunrise will be available through June 2.

