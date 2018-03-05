TN Valley companies respond to President Trump's tariff announcement

Major companies with facilities in Chattanooga are responding to President Donald Trump's tariff announcement on steel and aluminum.

The president said on Thursday that the proposal includes a tariff of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum.

MORE | Electrolux suspends plant expansion in Tennessee

Electrolux Home Products announced they would be putting a $250 million plant expansion in Tennessee on hold. The company has a facility in Chattanooga.

They sent the following statement to Channel 3:

"We believe tariffs are likely to cause a significant increase in the price of steel on the U.S. market. This will give foreign-made products an unfair cost advantage compared to products made in the U.S. We are concerned about the negative impact, financially and on the overall competitiveness of our U.S. operations. Until we have the final order and can understand the details, we are putting our commitment to invest $250 million in Tennessee on hold."

The Volkswagen Passat and Atlas SUV are manufactured in Chattanooga. Volkswagen is also responding to the president's plan:

"The Volkswagen Group has made significant long term investments in the United States that would be impaired by restrictive changes to trade including the proposed steel and aluminum tariffs. As part of a global company with an enthusiastic outlook for operational growth in the United States, it is our hope, in view of the importance of the automotive industry that the policymakers will maintain free and fair trade. Maintaining the existing trade rules keeps the United States a competitive marketplace for jobs, cost of goods and investments."

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.