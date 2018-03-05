UPDATE: Monday's wanted burglary fugitive now in custody

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Tyler Kennedy Hanks was arrested late Monday night.

Hanks was the HCSO's 'Monday Morning Fugitive.' He was wanted on a number of charges.

Details of Hanks' arrest have not been released.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a wanted fugitive.

25-year-old Tyler Kennedy Hanks is wanted on multiple charges including:

Burglary of Auto

Theft of Property (2 counts)

Attempted Aggravated Burglary

Possession of a Firearm with Prior Felony Conviction

Hanks is described as a white male with brown hair. He is 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have any information about Hanks's whereabouts, please call the HSCO at 423-209-7140. You can also submit a tip online.

The HCSO wants to remind you that all fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Contact your local law enforcement agency if you have any information about where Hanks can be found.