I-75/I-24 expansion project expected to make history

By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
Southbound Interstate 75 traffic backs up midday Friday, March 2, 2018, as a disabled vehicle is loaded onto a rollback truck just ahead of the I-24/ I-75 split near Camp Jordan and Brown Acres Golf.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Work to one of the worst interchanges in Tennessee is expected to make history. 

It's no secret the I-75/I-24 "split" is the site of some of the largest traffic backups in the Tennessee Valley. 

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is using a new concept to improve the traffic flow. 

It's called a "design build" concept and allows one company to be in charge of multiple phases of the project and is expected to speed up the process of construction. 

TDOT officials hope the new design will bring improvements to the area and make it safer for drivers. 

"Some of the curves that are out there, the sharp curves, which that's what causes a lot of the problems, they'll be straightened out, with a designed speed of 55 miles per hour. They'll be some new bridges, access to the Welcome Center will be different," Jennifer Flynn with TDOT said. 

The total cost of the project is slated to cost around $65 million. 

It's being funded directly through the governor's Improve Act. 

Work is expected to start in Summer of 2019. 

