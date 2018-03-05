Deputies make meth bust after short vehicle pursuit - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Deputies make meth bust after short vehicle pursuit

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Photo Credit: Polk Co Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Polk Co Sheriff's Office
POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office made a meth bust following a short chase Saturday.

According to Sheriff Ross of the Polk County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to pull over Randy Earl Greene. 

Greene attempted to flee, but deputies were able to successfully apprehend him a short time later.

Deputies found a large number of drugs inside Greene's vehicle. 

Greene was taken into custody and charged with numerous felonies including evading arrest and possession of methamphetamine for resale.

Over one pound of methamphetamine, which has a street value of around $53,000, was seized from the vehicle. Deputies also seized $700. 

