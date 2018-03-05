New nonstop service from the Scenic City to the Big Apple

Delta Air Lines will now provide nonstop service from Chattanooga to New York-LaGuardia Airport starting July 10, 2018, according to a news release from the Chattanooga Airport.

“New York continues to be the top destination for our travelers, and we are proud to be able to service this region from two airports: first Newark and now LaGuardia,” said Terry Hart, President of the Chattanooga Airport. “We appreciate Delta Air Line’s continued confidence and support, and this will take us to new heights over and above the 16 percent record-breaking growth we had last year.”

Service will be operated by Delta Connection partner Endeavor Air on a CRJ-900 with 12 First Class, 20 Comfort+ and 44 main cabin seats.

The flights will be scheduled for the following days and times:

Departs CHA 07:05 / Arrives LGA 09:30 on weekdays and Saturday

Departs LGA 20:20 / Arrives CHA 22:55 on weekdays and Sunday

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are grateful for Delta’s commitment to Chattanooga,” said the Airport Authority’s chairman, Dan Jacobson. “75 percent of traffic from the Chattanooga Airport is business-related, with travelers needing to fly out and return on the same day. We would like to thank all of the loyal customers who consistently fly out of Chattanooga. We believe the growth we have seen over the last couple of years has definitely translated into new service opportunities and that can only continue as we move forward.”