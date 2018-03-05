UPDATE: Butch Jones no longer on Neyland scoreboard

(WBIR) - Work is scheduled to begin Monday to eventually remove former head football coach Butch Jones from the video board at Neyland Stadium, according to Tom Satkowiak, Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations.

Satkowiak said it could be a while before the image of Jones is actually removed but, pending the weather, work is set to start next week.

"There are a lot of variables when working at that height and with special equipment," Satkowiak said.

Right now there are pictures of Butch Jones, legendary coach General Robert Neyland, and Hall of Famer Reggie White.

Satkowiak said all three photos would be coming down, and would confirm only that a different picture of the General would go back up. UT won't reveal their plans for the other two images.

Butch Jones hasn't been the head football coach at the University of Tennessee for a few months, but his picture remains on the back of the video board at Neyland Stadium. Jones was fired on Nov. 12.

The Vol Network is in charge of changing the pictures on the back of the video board. In January, Steve Early with the Vol Network told NBC affiliate 10News there are a lot of challenges when it comes to changing it, and they've been working on it for months.

On Jan. 2, UT Chancellor Beverly Davenport replied to a tweet about the situation, asking fans to "please hang on, a crane has been ordered."

Every VOLS fan New Year Resolution.



Get Lyle off the jumbo tron!@ChancellorDav @phillipfulmer — Corn from a Jar™ (@VOLUNTEERS_TN) January 1, 2018