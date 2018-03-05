The 1st trailer for the 'Roseanne' revival is here, and nothing' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The 1st trailer for the 'Roseanne' revival is here, and nothing's changed

Posted: Updated:
By TODAY Show
See? Dan's not dead! ABC photo See? Dan's not dead! ABC photo

What’s new in the “Roseanne” revival? Not much.

ABC aired the first trailer for the sitcom's comeback during the Oscars on Sunday night, and its message was loud and clear: “Nothing has changed.”

The one-minute clip includes footage of the Conner family together again — including patriarch Dan Conner (John Goodman), who died of a heart attack in the original series. But thanks to the magic of television, he’s come back to life for the new version.

“I thought you were dead!” Roseanne (Roseanne Barr, obviously) shouts to her sleeping husband, who’s wearing a breathing tube. “Why does everybody always think I’m dead?” he responds.

In another scene, Roseanne’s grandson boldly tells her, “I’m not afraid of you.”

“Give it time,” she shoots back.

Yep, it’s the same Roseanne, right down to her unmistakable laugh.

The trailer also features appearances from other returning cast members, including Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Oscar-nominated actress Laurie Metcalf (Jackie).

You can catch up with all of the Conners when the new “Roseanne” premieres March 27.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying

    Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:53 AM EST2018-03-05 13:53:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...
    Bill Cosby is going to court to stop some of his dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.More
    Bill Cosby is going to court to stop some of his dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.More

  • 90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:52 AM EST2018-03-05 13:52:50 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    90th Oscars dance between honoring and atoning for the past in a show that awards 'The Shape of Water' its top honor.More
    90th Oscars dance between honoring and atoning for the past in a show that awards 'The Shape of Water' its top honor.More

  • After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:45 AM EST2018-03-05 13:45:18 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.