Las Vegas shootings victims will get charity payments

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shootings in Las Vegas in October will pay $275,000 each to families of the 58 people killed.

The Las Vegas Victims Fund says it will also pay that amount to 10 other people who were paralyzed or suffered permanent brain damage. It plans to make payments on a sliding scale to those who were injured.

Meanwhile, a certified public accountant has been appointed to tally the assets of the shooter, Stephen Paddock, who killed himself after the attack. Paddock's family has waived interest in his estate and has asked that his assets be distributed to victims. An accounting of Paddock's estate is due May 31, with a public hearing set for June 28.

