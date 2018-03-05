Las Vegas shootings victims will get charity payments - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Las Vegas shootings victims will get charity payments

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shootings in Las Vegas in October will pay $275,000 each to families of the 58 people killed.

The Las Vegas Victims Fund says it will also pay that amount to 10 other people who were paralyzed or suffered permanent brain damage. It plans to make payments on a sliding scale to those who were injured.

Meanwhile, a certified public accountant has been appointed to tally the assets of the shooter, Stephen Paddock, who killed himself after the attack. Paddock's family has waived interest in his estate and has asked that his assets be distributed to victims. An accounting of Paddock's estate is due May 31, with a public hearing set for June 28.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying

    Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:53 AM EST2018-03-05 13:53:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...
    Bill Cosby is going to court to stop some of his dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.More
    Bill Cosby is going to court to stop some of his dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.More

  • 90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:52 AM EST2018-03-05 13:52:50 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    90th Oscars dance between honoring and atoning for the past in a show that awards 'The Shape of Water' its top honor.More
    90th Oscars dance between honoring and atoning for the past in a show that awards 'The Shape of Water' its top honor.More

  • After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:45 AM EST2018-03-05 13:45:18 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.