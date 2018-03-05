Men sentenced for dragging kitten behind Jeep, killing it with rock

Kyle Williams, left, and Jordan Hall, right, have been sentenced for killing a kitten in Missouri. (Source: Taney County Jail)

BRANSON, MO (AP) — Two southwest Missouri men will be sent to state prison for dragging a kitten behind a truck and then killing it after it survived.

Eighteen-year-old Kyle Williams was sentenced Friday to consecutive terms of four years for animal abuse and three years of armed criminal action. Nineteen-year-old Jordan Hall was sentenced to four years for animal control.

Taney County prosecutors say the crimes were recorded in June 2017. The kitten was not dead after it was dragged, so Williams killed it.

Prosecutors say Williams posted the cat's death on Facebook in an effort to get his audience to buy him pizza.

Williams was also sentenced to a concurrent five-year prison sentence for sharpening a spork into a shank while in jail.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.