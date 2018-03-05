Cloudy skies with rain tonight - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cloudy skies with rain tonight

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Monday.  Skies will be cloudy all day with a slight chance for a passing shower.  We will be comfortable as temps climb to about 60 this afternoon.  Late tonight rain showers will move in and last through the overnight.  They should move east and out of the area by 8 or 9 Tuesday morning.  Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and warm with the high getting up to about 67 degrees.

Wednesday we will see the cooler air breaking through Temps will be in the upper 30s Wednesday morning.  The high will only climb to the low 50s.  Skies will be partly cloudy.

It will be even cooler Thursday with the temps ranging from 33 in the morning to 48 in the afternoon. 

Friday will start even colder with lots of folks starting the day in the upper 20s.  We will manage a nice warm up, though with the high reaching 60.

The weekend looks good starting out.  Saturday will be mild with a high of 60, but we will see another front bringing in some late day rain showers.  Those showers will last into Sunday morning, then we will cool a bit Sunday afternoon with a high of 55.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.     David Karnes

MONDAY:

  • 8am... Mostly Cloudy, 41
  • Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 52
  • 5pm... Cloudy, 59
