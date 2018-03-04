USATF visits Scenic City during Chattanooga Marathon - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

USATF visits Scenic City during Chattanooga Marathon

Posted: Updated:
By Cameron Taylor, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The city of Chattanooga could host the 2020 Team USA Marathon and Half Marathon Olympic Trials.

Representatives from USA Track and Field stood in the stands during the Chattanooga Marathon on Sunday. Chattanoogans hope they were impressed with what they saw.

Runners who call the Scenic City home and those who saw it for the first time competed for different reasons at the Chattanooga Marathon.

For some, it was to prove they could run a marathon and for others, they wanted to claim the top spot.

"Almost feels like a final in college, you know, you want to make sure all goes smooth," Christian Thompson, the winner of the Chattanooga Marathon said.

Christian Thompson from Ooltewah earned that honor. It's his second time winning the Chattanooga Marathon.

He understands there's another competition that goes beyond him.

"Feels awesome. I wouldn't care if I was last as long as we got the bid. That's all I care about, but it was awesome to run well and I think everything went smoothly," Thompson said.

Chattanooga is up against Orlando, Atlanta, and Austin to host the 2020 Team USA Marathon and Half Marathon Olympic Trials. Five representatives from USA Track and Field were in the Scenic City to see if it is the right choice.

Thompson hopes Chattanooga charmed the organization.

"I think this would be an awesome place to have it and hopefully they agree," Thompson said.

Thompson finished in two hours, 31 minutes, and 26 seconds. That's less than six minutes per mile.

For a full list of the results for the marathon and half marathon, click here.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying

    Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:53 AM EST2018-03-05 13:53:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...
    Bill Cosby is going to court to stop some of his dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.More
    Bill Cosby is going to court to stop some of his dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.More

  • 90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    90th Oscars dance between honoring and correcting the past

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:52 AM EST2018-03-05 13:52:50 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    90th Oscars dance between honoring and atoning for the past in a show that awards 'The Shape of Water' its top honor.More
    90th Oscars dance between honoring and atoning for the past in a show that awards 'The Shape of Water' its top honor.More

  • After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:45 AM EST2018-03-05 13:45:18 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.