USATF visits Scenic City during Chattanooga Marathon

The city of Chattanooga could host the 2020 Team USA Marathon and Half Marathon Olympic Trials.

Representatives from USA Track and Field stood in the stands during the Chattanooga Marathon on Sunday. Chattanoogans hope they were impressed with what they saw.

Runners who call the Scenic City home and those who saw it for the first time competed for different reasons at the Chattanooga Marathon.

For some, it was to prove they could run a marathon and for others, they wanted to claim the top spot.

"Almost feels like a final in college, you know, you want to make sure all goes smooth," Christian Thompson, the winner of the Chattanooga Marathon said.

Christian Thompson from Ooltewah earned that honor. It's his second time winning the Chattanooga Marathon.

He understands there's another competition that goes beyond him.

"Feels awesome. I wouldn't care if I was last as long as we got the bid. That's all I care about, but it was awesome to run well and I think everything went smoothly," Thompson said.

Chattanooga is up against Orlando, Atlanta, and Austin to host the 2020 Team USA Marathon and Half Marathon Olympic Trials. Five representatives from USA Track and Field were in the Scenic City to see if it is the right choice.

Thompson hopes Chattanooga charmed the organization.

"I think this would be an awesome place to have it and hopefully they agree," Thompson said.

Thompson finished in two hours, 31 minutes, and 26 seconds. That's less than six minutes per mile.

For a full list of the results for the marathon and half marathon, click here.