UPDATE: Atlanta has been selected to host 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon for both men and women, the USA Track & Field and the United States Olympic Committee has announced.

The 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon will be held Feb. 29, 2020, and will take place in conjunction with the Atlanta Marathon, which will be held the following day.

The event will be hosted by the Atlanta Track Club.

The top three female and male finishers in the Olympic Trials who have met qualifying performance standards will be named to the U.S. Olympic Team that will compete at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

PREVIOUS STORY: The city of Chattanooga could host the 2020 Team USA Marathon and Half Marathon Olympic Trials.

Representatives from USA Track and Field stood in the stands during the Chattanooga Marathon on Sunday. Chattanoogans hope they were impressed with what they saw.

Runners who call the Scenic City home and those who saw it for the first time competed for different reasons at the Chattanooga Marathon.

For some, it was to prove they could run a marathon and for others, they wanted to claim the top spot.

"Almost feels like a final in college, you know, you want to make sure all goes smooth," Christian Thompson, the winner of the Chattanooga Marathon said.

Christian Thompson from Ooltewah earned that honor. It's his second time winning the Chattanooga Marathon.

He understands there's another competition that goes beyond him.

"Feels awesome. I wouldn't care if I was last as long as we got the bid. That's all I care about, but it was awesome to run well and I think everything went smoothly," Thompson said.

Chattanooga is up against Orlando, Atlanta, and Austin to host the 2020 Team USA Marathon and Half Marathon Olympic Trials. Five representatives from USA Track and Field were in the Scenic City to see if it is the right choice.

Thompson hopes Chattanooga charmed the organization.

"I think this would be an awesome place to have it and hopefully they agree," Thompson said.

Thompson finished in two hours, 31 minutes, and 26 seconds. That's less than six minutes per mile.