Sewage problems continue to plague Dupont neighborhood, residents say

Residents in the Dupont area of Chattanooga told Channel 3 overflowing sewage continues to plague their neighborhood.

Channel 3 spoke with Drake Boscaino who lives on Memphis Drive. He said the sewage has been coming into his backyard for years.

Boscaino claims he has called the city's Public Works Department several times and has yet to see anyone.

He shared a message for city leaders with Channel 3 Sunday:

"It makes me feel ashamed at our local government because they're putting a band-aid on a gunshot wound. If they can't solve the problem, we need to get some other people in here who can.

Channel 3 reached out to Justin Holland from Public Works. He said the system is built to hold a certain amount of water, and given all of the rain we saw over the last few days, the system got overwhelmed.

Holland said Public Works had proposed a 7 million gallon storage tank for a wooded area on the street, but residents asked that it not be installed.

Another Public Works official said they hope to have a crew in the area tomorrow, but that depends on the weather.