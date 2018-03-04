CPD investigating after woman shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

Chattanooga Police are investigating after a woman showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Public Information Officer Rob Simmons of the CPD, the woman's injury is non-life-threatening.

Simmons added that investigators are working to determine where the shooting took place. They are currently interviewing the victim.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call CPD at 423-698-2525.

This is a developing story. Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.