Franklin Graham shares photo of Rev. Billy Graham's grave marker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Reverend Franklin Graham took to social media to share a picture of his father's grave marker Saturday.

The social media post came a day after Reverend Billy Graham was laid to rest at the Billy Graham Library . Rev. Graham was buried next to his wife Ruth, who died in 2007 at the age of 87.

Rev. Billy Graham was buried with a Bible inside his simple plywood casket that was hand-built by convicted murderers at a Louisiana prison . On Friday, televangelist Jim Bakker broke down in tears when he spoke with NBC Charlotte about the significance of how his casket was assembled.

"Just by being buried in a coffin made by inmates," Bakker said. "That's the [Rev. Graham]."

Bakker was one of the 2,000-plus guests who attended Rev. Billy Graham's funeral Friday.