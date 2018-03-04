It costs $233,610 to raise a child - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

It costs $233,610 to raise a child

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
Photo Credit: Unsplash Photo Credit: Unsplash

PHOENIX - It costs $233,610 to raise a child in the United States, according to numbers from the US Department of Agriculture.

That number is a nationwide average that includes all the basic expenses of raising a child from birth to age 17. It does not include the cost of college.

The USDA's cost calculator lets you narrow the costs to a geographic area. According to that calculator, raising a child in the Western United States will cost approximately $280,000.

So how do you come up with a quarter of a million dollars?

"Financial planning is not rocket science," TrustBank financial planner John Chichester said. "It doesn't matter so much what you make, it's what you do with it."

Read more from KPNX's website.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' is box-office king for third straight week

    'Black Panther' is box-office king for third straight week

    Sunday, March 4 2018 6:22 PM EST2018-03-04 23:22:19 GMT
    (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." “Black Panther” is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend. Studio estimates Sunday, M...(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." “Black Panther” is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend. Studio estimates Sunday, M...
    Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend with a $65 million take.More
    Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend with a $65 million take.More

  • TOP 25 REWIND: Focus turns toward power conference tourneys

    TOP 25 REWIND: Focus turns toward power conference tourneys

    Sunday, March 4 2018 6:02 PM EST2018-03-04 23:02:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben McKeown). North Carolina head coach Roy Williams looks towards the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 3, 2018. Duke defeated North Carolina 74-64.(AP Photo/Ben McKeown). North Carolina head coach Roy Williams looks towards the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 3, 2018. Duke defeated North Carolina 74-64.
    No. 9 North Carolina's loss at No. 5 Duke gave the Tar Heels a tougher road in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.More
    No. 9 North Carolina's loss at No. 5 Duke gave the Tar Heels a tougher road in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.More

  • Oscars dilemma: Shine a spotlight on #MeToo or stick to the movies?

    Oscars dilemma: Shine a spotlight on #MeToo or stick to the movies?

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:53 PM EST2018-03-04 22:53:02 GMT

    In the lead-up to the Academy Awards, Hollywood has been consumed with the ripple effects of #MeToo, the downfall of Harvey Weinstein, the rise of the "Time’s Up" movement, debates over pay inequities, speculation about Oprah’s political future, and at least one plagiarism lawsuit. 

    More

    In the lead-up to the Academy Awards, Hollywood has been consumed with the ripple effects of #MeToo, the downfall of Harvey Weinstein, the rise of the "Time’s Up" movement, debates over pay inequities, speculation about Oprah’s political future, and at least one plagiarism lawsuit. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.