Online petition calls for national holiday honoring Rev. Billy Graham

By NBC News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An online petition is calling for a national holiday to honor the late Rev. Billy Graham and has over 38,000 signatures in support.

The petition, posted on change.org, calls on Donald Trump, Richard Burr, Thom Tillis and Congress to enact a national holiday to commemorate the impact of Rev. Graham.

The petition, posted six days ago by Kyle Siler, states the following:

Lets get a National Holiday for Billy Graham!! Mr. Graham preached the Gospel to more people in live audiences than anyone else in history—nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories—through various meetings, including Mission World and Global Mission. Hundreds of millions more have been reached through television, video, film, and webcasts. Mr. Graham’s counsel was sought by presidents, and his appeal in both the secular and religious arenas is evidenced by the wide range of groups that have honored him, including numerous honorary doctorates from many institutions in the U.S. and abroad.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday the petition has over 38,000 signatures, passing the original goal of 35,000.

