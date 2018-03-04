One killed in fatal crash Sunday morning

One person lost their life in a Sunday morning crash.

According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the crash happened in the 6200 block of Shallowford Road just before 1:30 am.

Police said,"[a] Nissan Rouge was traveling east on Shallowford Road and appeared to cross the double yellow line within a curve."

A Chevy Avalanche was traveling west within the same curve.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue, 45-year-old Dejuane L. Moore, succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The driver, 55-year-old Michael Mayes, and passenger of the Chevy Avalanche were taken to a local hospital. They are listed in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.