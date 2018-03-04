One killed in fatal crash Sunday morning - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

One killed in fatal crash Sunday morning

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

One person lost their life in a Sunday morning crash.

According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the crash happened in the 6200 block of Shallowford Road just before 1:30 am.

Police said,"[a] Nissan Rouge was traveling east on Shallowford Road and appeared to cross the double yellow line within a curve."

A Chevy Avalanche was traveling west within the same curve. 

The driver of the Nissan Rogue, 45-year-old Dejuane L. Moore, succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The driver, 55-year-old Michael Mayes, and passenger of the Chevy Avalanche were taken to a local hospital. They are listed in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:52 PM EST2018-03-04 18:52:06 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More

  • The Latest: Trump threatens tax on European cars

    The Latest: Trump threatens tax on European cars

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-03-04 18:50:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Martin Meissner). A light turned red in front of the Krupp Mannesmann steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, Friday, March 2, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump risks sparking a trade war with his closest allies if he goes ahead with plans to imp...(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). A light turned red in front of the Krupp Mannesmann steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, Friday, March 2, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump risks sparking a trade war with his closest allies if he goes ahead with plans to imp...
    President Donald Trump says the U.S. "will simply apply a TAX" on cars made in Europe if the European Union retaliates to the trade penalties he's seeking on imports of steel and aluminum.More
    President Donald Trump says the U.S. "will simply apply a TAX" on cars made in Europe if the European Union retaliates to the trade penalties he's seeking on imports of steel and aluminum.More

  • Vulnerable lawmakers answer a noisy gun debate with silence

    Vulnerable lawmakers answer a noisy gun debate with silence

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:35 PM EST2018-03-04 18:35:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., asks a question of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The silent majority may stop Congre...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., asks a question of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The silent majority may stop Congre...
    Vulnerable lawmakers are answering a noisy gun debate with silence, wary of wading into a feud filled with political risk.More
    Vulnerable lawmakers are answering a noisy gun debate with silence, wary of wading into a feud filled with political risk.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.