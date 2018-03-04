'We're in shock' | Child killed in tragic Georgia shoe store acc - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

'We're in shock' | Child killed in tragic Georgia shoe store accident

By WXIA
GEORGIA (WRCB) -

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A 2-year-old child died Friday night from injuries received at a Payless Shoe store in Riverdale after a store fixture fell on her head.

Little Ifrah Siddique was severely injured shortly after 8 pm when, police said, a mounted mirror fell on her.

Her family confirmed the girl's identity to 11Alive.

She was taken to Southern Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. Police investigators said the death appears to be an accident.

