Baylor falls to Brentwood Academy in State Championship 50-44 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Baylor falls to Brentwood Academy in State Championship 50-44

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Connect

The Baylor boys basketball team was hoping to bring home their first state championship trophy Saturday night, but the Red Raiders would fall short 50-44 to Brentwood Academy. 

Baylor shot 47% from the field, but was only 2-13 from behind the arc. Red Raiders' freshmen Randy Brady finished with a team-high 12 points, while senior Tre Jackson was the only other one to finish in double-digits with 10.

Eagles' senior Darius Garland led all scorers with 35 points, and was named the tournament MVP.

Baylor's Niko Simpkins, Patrick Urey, and Randy Brady were all named to the All-Tournament Team.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.