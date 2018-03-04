Baylor falls to Brentwood Academy in State Championship 50-44

The Baylor boys basketball team was hoping to bring home their first state championship trophy Saturday night, but the Red Raiders would fall short 50-44 to Brentwood Academy.

Baylor shot 47% from the field, but was only 2-13 from behind the arc. Red Raiders' freshmen Randy Brady finished with a team-high 12 points, while senior Tre Jackson was the only other one to finish in double-digits with 10.

Eagles' senior Darius Garland led all scorers with 35 points, and was named the tournament MVP.

Baylor's Niko Simpkins, Patrick Urey, and Randy Brady were all named to the All-Tournament Team.