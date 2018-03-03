Mocs End Season in SoCon Quarterfinals

ASHEVILLE (GoMocs.com)---The Chattanooga Mocs completed their 2017-18 season today with a 77-59 loss to ETSU in the Southern Conference Championships. What began as a promising start, turned into a tough ending, and beginning.

“[ETSU] has a good team,” Coach Lamont Paris began. “I do not think there are any secrets there. They attacked the rim, and the got the ball in the paint and around the basket early and often. We just did not do good job of keeping them out of the paint.

“That led to some easy baskets, which led to momentum. We did not end the (first) half the way we wanted to.”

The Mocs led 30-29 with 3:56 to go in the opening frame on Makale Foreman’s step-back jumper. It was just the third lead for the Mocs despite the close nature of the first 17 minutes.

The good guys made just one basket over the next 10:20 of the clock time. The Bucs 21-3 spurt over that stretch broke it open leading 50-35 after Makinde London ended the drought with a jumper with 13:36 to go.

Foreman concurred with his coach’s assessment, “[ETSU] had a good run towards the end of the half. We did not get the stops that we needed, and that carried over in the second half.”

Down 17 after Desonta Bradford’s subsequent put-back layup, the Mocs made a run of their. It started with two Foreman free throws after Bo Hodges’ technical foul. Two offensive rebounds followed and James Lewis, Jr.’s dunk cut it 13. Foreman’s three after a defensive stop made it a 10-point game, 52-42, with 11:31 remaining.

Foreman hit three free throws on the next possession to get it to nine, 10:41, completing a 9-2 spurt. ETSU scored on four of its next five possessions to end the threat.

ON THE RECORD

Chattanooga: 10-23 – ETSU: 24-8

THE SERIES

Meeting: 85th

Overall: 47-38

Tournament: 8-7 (4-4 in Asheville)

Season Series: 0-3. Regular Season: Chattanooga | Johnson City

Last 10: 5-5

3 NOTES TO KNOW

View complete notes package from tonight at the notes link above. Three to know…

8-7 in SoCon Tournament play vs. ETSU…won the prior two meetings which were part of the 2005 and 2016 SoCon Championship runs.

56-30 all-time in the SoCon Championships...23-14 in the quarterfinals…2-2 vs. ETSU in the quarterfinals.

The 15 meetings in the SoCon Tournament between the two schools are the most between any two active schools in the league.

QUOTABLE

Access thoughts on tonight’s game at the quotes link above.

“We have a lot of experience (coming back). We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of minutes, but that is what the circumstances dictated some times. Now the challenge is to improve in the offseason, and to take the experience you learned and let it dictate your actions. If you don’t, then you are not really learning, you are just doing the same thing you were doing.” – Coach Paris on the future.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

Check out the full box score at the link above. Here are three notable numbers…

The Mocs shot 50 percent (11-22) in the first half, but dropped to 34.5 percent (10-29) in the second 20.

ETSU shot 58.3 percent (35-60) from the field but just 2-13 (15.4%) from 3pt range. It made 70.2 percent (33-47) inside the arc.

UTC was even in points off turnovers (10-10) despite being -6 in turnover margin (14/8).

COMING UP

The Mocs complete their season while the Bucs advance to the SoCon semifinals. Keep an eye on GoMocs.com for news on the roster, schedule and tickets throughout the summer.