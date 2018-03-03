Fight breaks out at Hamilton Place Mall one week after riot - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fight breaks out at Hamilton Place Mall one week after riot

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

One week after a riot at Hamilton Place Mall, another fight broke out on mall property.

Kim Lyons with CBL properties confirmed they are aware of the incident that happened about 20 minutes before the mall opened at 9:40 a.m. 

Channel 3 reached out to Lyons after a video was shared with Channel 3 showing a fight inside the mall.

Lyons was not familiar with the video that appears to show five young men fighting in the hallway outside Barnes and Noble. An employee of the bookstore, which opens at 9 a.m., can be seen lowering the gate in response to the fight.

Lyons said the fight lasted for less than a minute before security officers and police officers responded. She could not confirm the video shared with Channel 3 is video of the same incident mall security responded to or how many juveniles were involved in the incident. 

Channel 3 asked why people were already inside the mall before it opened. Lyons said they open the doors before operating hours for mall walkers.

She was not aware of anyone being escorted off the property as a result. It’s also not clear if anyone was charged in the incident.

A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department said additional information will be available Monday when call logs can be reviewed. That same spokesperson was able to confirm there was no call 911 page sent out Saturday for assistance at the mall. 

"CPD did not receive a 911 page on anything at the mall today," CPD spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said.

Myzal said 911 pages are used for things like shootings, homicides, and bomb threats, not standard calls for service.

When asked about CBL’s youth escort policy, Lyons said it is not in effect until 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. That policy requires anyone under the age of 18 to have an escort while at Hamilton Place.

