Graco high chair recalled after falling over with kids strapped in

Graco is recalling 36,000 high chairs sold in the United States after receiving reports of five children who were hurt when their chairs fell over while being used.

The recall involves the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 High Chair, which were sold exclusively at Walmart stores from October 2016 through December 2017. An additional 3,200 of the chairs were also sold in Canada. The recall affects model number 1969721.

The products pose a falling hazard to children because the high chair’s rear legs can pivot out of position, making the chair unstable, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Graco received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of place, including five of them involving children who received bumps and bruises after their high chair fell over with them in it.

Consumers who purchased the high chair are advised to stop using it immediately and contact Graco for a free replacement kit.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience our consumers may have experienced, and we appreciate the loyalty of our consumers,” the company said in a statement on its website .