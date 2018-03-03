CPD investigating Saturday shooting on Woodvale Avenue - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD investigating Saturday shooting on Woodvale Avenue

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Members of the Chattanooga Police Department's Violent Crime Bureau are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Just after 1:30 am, CPD officers responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Woodvale Avenue.

Officers met the victim, 30-year-old Tramale Johnson, at a local hospital where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnson told officers that he was in the 300 block of Woodvale Avenue and heard gunshots. According to police, the victim then told them that he realized he had possibly suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.