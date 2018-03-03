Weird Al takes a shot at ‘Hamilton’ with new polka

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Weird Al Yankovic have admired and respected each other's work, so it was just a matter of time before "Hamilton's" track got a polka treatment from Yankovic.

The beloved parodist released "The Hamilton Polka," a polka-mashup of the Broadway hit musical as part of Miranda's "Hamildrops" music series.

Yankovic miraculously turned Miranda's three-hour play into a five-minute medley highlighting fan favorites like "Alexander Hamilton," "Wait for it," and "You'll Be Back."

The two songwriters will appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Friday.

In a video clip posted on YouTube Fallon and Miranda recorded themselves listening and reacting to "Hamilton Polka" for the first time.