Weird Al takes a shot at ‘Hamilton’ with new polka - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Weird Al takes a shot at ‘Hamilton’ with new polka

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
NBC -

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Weird Al Yankovic have admired and respected each other's work, so it was just a matter of time before "Hamilton's" track got a polka treatment from Yankovic.

The beloved parodist released "The Hamilton Polka," a polka-mashup of the Broadway hit musical as part of Miranda's "Hamildrops" music series. 

Yankovic miraculously turned Miranda's three-hour play into a five-minute medley highlighting fan favorites like "Alexander Hamilton," "Wait for it," and "You'll Be Back."

The two songwriters will appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Friday. 

In a video clip posted on YouTube Fallon and Miranda recorded themselves listening and reacting to "Hamilton Polka" for the first time. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.