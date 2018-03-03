Secret Service responds to reports of shots fired at White House - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Secret Service responds to reports of shots fired at White House

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
Photo Credit: NBC News Photo Credit: NBC News
WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) -

The Secret Service said Saturday afternoon that it was responding to reports that a person "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound" near the fence of the White House's north lawn.

The tweet from the Secret Service came following reports of a lockdown at the White House, which was lifted a few minutes later. They added that there were no other reported injuries relating to the incident.

Traffic around the White House was impacted by the order.

President Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago and not in residence at the time of the incident.

The is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.