Secret Service responds to reports of shots fired at White House

The Secret Service said Saturday afternoon that it was responding to reports that a person "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound" near the fence of the White House's north lawn.

The tweet from the Secret Service came following reports of a lockdown at the White House, which was lifted a few minutes later. They added that there were no other reported injuries relating to the incident.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

Traffic around the White House was impacted by the order.

President Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago and not in residence at the time of the incident.

The is a developing story. Please check back for updates.