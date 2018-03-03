TN ride inspection regulations do not require checking metal cor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN ride inspection regulations do not require checking metal corrosion

Posted: Updated:
By WBIR
WBIR -

After talking to two experts we verified that the state says the rides in Tennessee are safe if they pass inspection.

After 10News verified the ride inspection process, John Gillespie, a local metal inspector, reached out with concerns the rides in Tennessee can be dangerous because he says they are not checked for corrosion.

The State of Tennessee does not have a statewide inspector for amusement rides. Instead, they require all ride companies to hire a third party inspector.

The inspectors look at a wide variety of items but according to the state, they do not look for metal corrosion.

Gillespie wants that to change because he says cracks and wear and tear on metal can cause deadly accidents.

"I think there should be some statewide regulations about what gets inspected and how it gets inspected, how often and there's a formula there. How old it is, the stresses. Some rides have more high velocity and they should get inspected than the little kiddy parts that go in circles," Gillespie added.

The deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair in summer 2017 was caused by corrosion on a support beam.

Gillespie said inspecting metal on rides is important and can save lives.

Read more from WBIR's website.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.