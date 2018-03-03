Man leads Whitfield Co deputies on pursuit Saturday morning

A man has been arrested after leading Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit Saturday morning.

According to Whitfield County dispatch, David Wetherington led deputies on a chase that started on East Walnut Avenue and Sheridan Avenue just after 3:15 am.

Dispatch told Channel 3 that Wetherington drove over 100 miles per hour in his Chevy Impala on Walnut Avenue during the pursuit

The pursuit lasted less than 10 minutes.

Wetherington faces the following charges: