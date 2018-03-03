Man leads Whitfield Co deputies on pursuit Saturday morning - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man leads Whitfield Co deputies on pursuit Saturday morning

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
WHITEFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A man has been arrested after leading Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit Saturday morning.

According to Whitfield County dispatch, David Wetherington led deputies on a chase that started on East Walnut Avenue and Sheridan Avenue just after 3:15 am.

Dispatch told Channel 3 that Wetherington drove over 100 miles per hour in his Chevy Impala on Walnut Avenue during the pursuit

The pursuit lasted less than 10 minutes.

Wetherington faces the following charges:

  • DUI
  • Fugitive from justice
  • Driving while unlicensed
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Reckless driving
  • Driving on wrong side of road
  • Maximum limits
  • Driving on a divided highway
  • Improper left turn
  • Improper stopping
  • Open container
  • Fleeing to elude police

