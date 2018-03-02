UTC Basketball Motors Past Samford into SoCon Quarterfinals

ASHEVILLE (GoMocs.com)---The Chattanooga Mocs night started slowly in the Southern Conference Championships, but it certainly ended well in an 89-79 triumph over Samford. Makinde London led four in double figures with a special stat line.



London tied career highs for points (25), assists (4), blocks (2) and steals (3) while collecting 15 rebounds, 13 coming on the defensive end. He was joined in double digits by David Jean-Baptiste and Rodney Chatman with 18 apiece, and Makale Foreman with 14.



Demetrius Denzel-Dyson paced the Bulldogs with 20. Justin Coleman added 19 points and a school-record 15 assists, while Eric Adams chipped in 14 points, 10 boards and four blocks.



The Bulldogs jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first two-plus minutes of the contest. A quick timeout from Coach Lamont Paris settled the situation. It was a six-point deficit, 30-24, when the Mocs made a run.



Makale Foreman capped an 8-0 spurt with a triple at 3:14 to give UTC its first lead, 32-30. Denzel-Dyson answered with a three of his own, but the Mocs closed the half on a 7-2 run for a 39-35 halftime advantage.



Chattanooga got the quick start out of intermission jumping out to an eight-point lead, 45-37, on a three from Nat Dixon. The Bulldogs cut the lead to a single possession eight times before Kevion Nolan's layup with 7:19 to play put Samford back on top 66-65.



The Mocs would not be denied this night. Jean-Baptiste's strong take on a three-on-one fast break gave them the lead for good with 6:13 to go. It was still a two-point game, 81-79, as Triston Chambers nailed a three for Samford at 2:02. Jean-Baptiste answered with a three and the Mocs hit their free throws for the win.



"We had more guys play well at the same time, than we have all season," Paris shared. "It was great to see. We had a bunch of guys made enough shots. Some guys make A LOT of shots. We made plenty of plays. It's an indication you can win. I know this team is good enough to win when we play and compete like that."



ON THE RECORD

Chattanooga: 10-22 – Samford: 10-22



THE SERIES

Meeting: 97th

Overall: 59-38

Tournament: 3-0 (2-0 in Asheville)

Season Series: 2-1. Regular Season: Birmingham | Chattanooga

Last 10: 8-2



3 NOTES TO KNOW

View complete notes package from tonight at the notes link above. Three to know…

3-0 in SoCon Tournament play vs. Samford…have won the tournament every year they've matched up with Samford: 2009 & 2016.

Led 39-35 at the break…7-5 when leading or tied at halftime, 3-17 when trailing.

+4 turnover margin with 11 miscues compared to 15 for the Bulldogs…20-9 advantage in points off turnovers…largest margin of the season against a DI opponent.

QUOTABLE

Access thoughts on tonight's game at the quotes link above.



"Our fans are magnificent. Got to give a shout out to our Moc nation. They gave us so much energy, and we just tried to reciprocate it." – Makinde London on asking the media to ask him about the Mocs faithful in attendance.



STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

Check out the full box score at the link above. Here are three notable numbers…

+15 from 3pt range…12-27 (44.4%) compared to 7-18 (38.9%) for Samford…5-5 when shooting 40 percent or better from beyond the arc.

Samford shot 50.9 percent from the floor for the game, 27-53…first win over an opponent this season shooting 50 percent or better (1-11).

London has 46 points and 33 boards in last two games vs. Samford…average of 23 ppg & 16.5 rpg.



COMING UP

The Mocs move on to face No. 2 seed ETSU Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. The game broadcasts on ESPN3 with Pete Yanity, Dean Keener and Stormy Buonantony on the call.

