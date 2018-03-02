Local rescue crews spend hours saving man from cave

A man visiting Raccoon Mountain Caverns on Friday afternoon reportedly twisted his ankle and needed help getting out.

The Chattanooga Fire Department received the call for help at 3:30 p.m.

Battalion Chief Chris Willmore said the man was more than a half mile down in the cavern, so firefighters had to go in and get him.

Personnel with Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue's Cave-Cliff Team provided assistance, along with Dr. Steve Perlaky, who worked with the rescue personnel down in the cave to provide medical treatment on the patient.

Chief Willmore said the patient was a large man and it took three hours to get him out.

Once out, the patient declined to be transported by EMS to a hospital, but he told firefighters that he might go to a hospital in a personal vehicle to be checked out.