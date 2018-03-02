Local rescue crews spend hours saving man from cave - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local rescue crews spend hours saving man from cave

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department. Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A man visiting Raccoon Mountain Caverns on Friday afternoon reportedly twisted his ankle and needed help getting out.

The Chattanooga Fire Department received the call for help at 3:30 p.m. 

Battalion Chief Chris Willmore said the man was more than a half mile down in the cavern, so firefighters had to go in and get him.

Personnel with Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue's Cave-Cliff Team provided assistance, along with Dr. Steve Perlaky, who worked with the rescue personnel down in the cave to provide medical treatment on the patient.

Chief Willmore said the patient was a large man and it took three hours to get him out.

Once out, the patient declined to be transported by EMS to a hospital, but he told firefighters that he might go to a hospital in a personal vehicle to be checked out. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Billy Graham funeral: Evangelist's children carry on crusade

    Billy Graham funeral: Evangelist's children carry on crusade

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:02 PM EST2018-03-03 03:02:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.
    Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More
    Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More

  • Nor'easter grounds flights, halts trains along East Coast

    Nor'easter grounds flights, halts trains along East Coast

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:02 PM EST2018-03-03 03:02:23 GMT
    (Greg Derr/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). Robin King grabs sandbags to use at his restaurant, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Scituate, Mass., ahead of Friday's expected storm, predicted to bring high winds and the potential for coastal flooding.(Greg Derr/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). Robin King grabs sandbags to use at his restaurant, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Scituate, Mass., ahead of Friday's expected storm, predicted to bring high winds and the potential for coastal flooding.
    A major Nor'easter is starting to slam the East Coast with heavy rain, intermittent snow and strong winds.More
    A major Nor'easter is starting to slam the East Coast with heavy rain, intermittent snow and strong winds.More

  • Local rescue crews spend hours saving man from cave

    Local rescue crews spend hours saving man from cave

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-03-03 02:23:10 GMT
    Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.
    Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

    Fire officials said the patient was a large man and it took three hours to get him out.

    More

    Fire officials said the patient was a large man and it took three hours to get him out.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.